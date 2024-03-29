Texas woman sues prosecutors who charged her with murder after she self-managed an abortion

McALLEN, Texas (AP) — A South Texas woman sued the Starr County District Attorney’s office and the county after she was wrongfully charged with murder over a self-induced abortion in 2022. Lizelle Gonzalez is seeking $1,000,000 in damages after she was arrested and jailed for three days after she induced an abortion that led to an emergency room visit in January 2022. Gonzalez’ attorney claimed the district attorney’s office misrepresented facts to secure an indictment for murder charges and that the hospital violated her client’s privacy rights by sharing information during the investigation.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.