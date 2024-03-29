Tori Spelling files for divorce from Dean McDermott after 18 years of marriage
Tori Spelling has filed for divorce from her husband and former reality TV co-star Dean McDermott. The former “Beverly Hills 90210” actor petitioned to end the marriage of nearly 18 years on Friday in Los Angeles Superior Court. She cited irreconcilable differences. Spelling’s petition says the two have been separated since June 17. She’s asking for sole physical custody and joint legal custody of their five kids, and she’s asking for spousal support from McDermott. The marriage was the subject of a reality show that ran on the Oxygen network from 2007 to 2012.