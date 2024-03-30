Government agents raid Peruvian President Boluarte’s residence in luxury watch investigation

Televised images have swept Peru of government agents from an investigative team breaking into the president’s residence with a sledgehammer. The raid was authorized by the judiciary at the request of the attorney general’s office. Dina Boluarte is being preliminarily investigated for possessing an undisclosed collection of luxury watches since she came to power in July 2021 as vice president and Social Inclusion minister, and then as president in December 2022. Earlier in the week, the attorney general criticized Boluarte’s request to delay her appearance before the court for two weeks, emphasizing her obligation to cooperate with the investigation. Critics accuse Boluarte’s government of taking an increasingly authoritarian bent as it staves off demands for early elections.

