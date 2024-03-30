Police say multiple people are being held hostage in a Dutch town. They have evacuated nearby homes

EDE, Netherlands (AP) — Heavily armed police have cordoned off part of a Dutch town and say that multiple people are being held hostage in a building there. It is unclear how many people are being held. Earlier Saturday, police evacuated 150 homes near a central square in the town of Ede, saying that there was a person in the area “who could be a danger to themself or others.” Police spokesman Simon Klok told The Associated Press that hostages are being held but declined to give more details.

