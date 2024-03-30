Shoplifter chased by police on horses in New Mexico, video shows

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Police in Albuquerque, New Mexico, clearly had all the horsepower in a chase captured on bodycam video. The footage shows a shoplifter being detained outside a Walgreens this month after trying to outrun a horse-mounted police officer. A dark-brown horse is seen trotting through a parking lot and catching up with a man in black clothing within seconds. The man finds himself surrounded when two more police officers on horses arrive at the scene. Albuquerque police say he’s been charged with stealing $230 worth of merchandise from the Walgreens.

