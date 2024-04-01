A woman in Poland is crushed to death when strong winds topple trees

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A woman has died and a child has been injured in southern Poland when strong winds toppled trees. A spokesman for firefighters says a 23-year-old woman died Monday when a tree fell on her car in the town of Zakopane at the foot of the Tatra Mountains. A 2-year-old was resuscitated and hospitalized after being hit by a falling tree in the same town. Local authorities have issued a warning against the dangerous winds of at least 62 mph and have closed mountain tracks in the Tatra National Park.

