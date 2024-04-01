Argentina and Colombia avert a diplomatic crisis, downplaying their presidents’ war of words

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Argentina and Colombia have agreed to end a diplomatic spat that escalated over right-wing Argentine President Javier Milei’s visceral attack on his leftist counterpart in Colombia last week. Milei’s insult prompted the country to order the expulsion of Argentine diplomats and summon its own envoy from Buenos Aires. In a statement late Sunday, the foreign ministries said they have taken steps to overcome their differences. Colombia said its ambassador would return to Buenos Aires and the Argentine government said its foreign minister would visit Bogotá. Tensions between the populist leaders have repeatedly erupted into bitter quarrels since Milei, a brash economist and former TV personality, burst onto the political stage last year.

