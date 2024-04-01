As Israeli withdraws from raid on Shifa Hospital, accounts from military and witnesses differ wildly

JERUSALEM (AP) — On Monday, the Israeli military withdrew from its second devastating raid on Gaza’s largest hospital, Shifa, leaving it in ruins, with the walls blown out and frame blackened. Despite the destruction, Israel claimed the battle as a victory in its battle against Hamas militants — and said it hadn’t harmed civilians sheltering inside the hospital. But accounts from observers on the ground and the World Health Organization tell a different story. They describe a terrifying two-week raid during which more than a dozen civilians died and others were brutally detained and trapped inside a facility with dwindling supplies.

