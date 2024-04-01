Chiefs player Rashee Rice is cooperating with police after sports car crash in Dallas, attorney says
By JAMIE STENGLE
Associated Press
DALLAS (AP) — An attorney for Kansas City Chiefs player Rashee Rice says the wide receiver is cooperating with authorities after a speeding Corvette and Lamborghini sport utility vehicle caused a chain-reaction crash on a busy Dallas highway over the weekend. Police say the occupants of both of the speeding sports cars left the scene after the crash shortly before 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Police said Monday they were working to identify the occupants of the Corvette and Lamborghini. Sources told television station WFAA that one of the speeding vehicles was registered to Rice. An attorney for Rice says his client is cooperating with local authorities.