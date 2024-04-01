Chiefs player Rashee Rice is cooperating with police after sports car crash in Dallas, attorney says

DALLAS (AP) — An attorney for Kansas City Chiefs player Rashee Rice says the wide receiver is cooperating with authorities after a speeding Corvette and Lamborghini sport utility vehicle caused a chain-reaction crash on a busy Dallas highway over the weekend. Police say the occupants of both of the speeding sports cars left the scene after the crash shortly before 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Police said Monday they were working to identify the occupants of the Corvette and Lamborghini. Sources told television station WFAA that one of the speeding vehicles was registered to Rice. An attorney for Rice says his client is cooperating with local authorities.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.