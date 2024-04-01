Congo appoints its first female prime minister as violence surges in the east

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — President Felix Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of Congo has appointed the country’s first female prime minister, fulfilling a campaign promise and making an important step towards the formation of a new government after being reelected late last year. Former planning minister Judith Suminwa Tuluka will step into the role at a time of worsening violence in the country’s mineral-rich east, which borders Rwanda. The long-running conflict has displaced more than 7 million people according to the United Nations. Tuluka promised to work towards peace and development in her first speech following her appointment. Still, it could be months before a new government is formed as the process requires intensive negotiations with the many political parties.

By JEAN-YVES KAMALE and SALEH MWANAMILONGO Associated Press

