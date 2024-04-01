Donald Trump has posted a $175 million bond to avert asset seizure as he appeals NY fraud penalty

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump has posted a $175 million bond in his New York civil fraud case, halting collection of the more than $454 million he owes and preventing the state from seizing his assets to satisfy the debt while he appeals. That’s according to a court filing made public Monday. A New York appellate court had given the former president 10 days to put up the money after a panel of judges agreed last month to slash the amount needed to stop the clock on enforcement.

By MICHAEL R. SISAK and JENNIFER PELTZ Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.