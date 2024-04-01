France presses China on trade and Ukraine ahead of upcoming Xi Jinping visit

BEIJING (AP) — The French foreign minister has pressed China on trade issues and the war in Ukraine ahead of a planned visit to France by Chinese leader Xi Jinping later this spring. Stéphane Séjourné said Monday that European trade deficits with China and some other countries are not sustainable. He was speaking at a joint news conference after meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing. Wang said that China is willing to import more high-quality French products and services and address the concerns of European companies. On the Ukraine war, Séjourné said France expects China to pass on clear messages to Russia.

