Gillian Anderson and Rufus Sewell recreate a royal media disaster in Prince Andrew drama ‘Scoop’

LONDON (AP) — British royalty and the media can be an explosive mix, as recent weeks of speculation over the health of Kate, Princess of Wales, have shown. More evidence is provided by “Scoop,” a behind-the-scenes Netflix drama about Prince Andrew’s disastrous 2019 interview with the BBC. Released on April 5, it stars Rufus Sewell as Andrew and Gillian Anderson as journalist Emily Maitlis. Andrew agreed to be interviewed to address reports about his friendship with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein and allegations of sexual misconduct. The interview was a PR disaster. Anderson says that the lesson is “that the royal family should never do an interview at all.”

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.