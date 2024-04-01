Inmate’s lawsuit seeks to block Alabama’s bid to arrange 2nd execution using nitrogen gas

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama inmate seeking to block the state’s plans to make him the second person to be put to death with nitrogen gas has filed a lawsuit arguing the state “botched” the first execution using the new method. Attorneys for Alan Eugene Miller filed the lawsuit Friday in federal court seeking to stop his possible execution. Alabama’s attorney general has asked the state supreme court to set a date for executing Miller with nitrogen gas, but it hasn’t yet responded. Miller was convicted of fatally shooting three men in a 1999 workplace rampage. The state called off an attempt to give Miller a lethal injection in 2022 after officials were unable to insert an intravenous line.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.