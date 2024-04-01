Israel clears way to shutter Al Jazeera. Netanyahu says ‘terror channel’ airs incitement

JERUSALEM (AP) — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to shut down Al Jazeera’s operations in Israel, calling it a “terror channel” that spreads incitement, after parliament passed a law clearing the way for the closure. Netanyahu’s pledge escalates Israel’s long-running feud against Al Jazeera. But it also threatens to heighten tensions with Qatar, which owns the channel, at a time when the Doha government is playing a key role in mediation efforts to halt the war in Gaza. Israel has long had a rocky relationship with Al Jazeera, accusing it of unfair bias against Israel. Monday’s move, however, was quickly criticized by press-freedom advocates.

