US traffic deaths fell 3.6% in 2023, the 2nd straight yearly drop. But nearly 41,000 people died

DETROIT (AP) — U.S. highway safety regulators say traffic deaths fell 3.6% last year, but still, almost 41,000 people were killed on the nation’s roadways. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it was the second year in a row that fatalities decreased. The agency also released final numbers for 2022 on Monday, saying that 42,514 people died in crashes. Deputy Administrator Sophie Shulman said that traffic deaths declined in the fourth quarter of last year, marking the seventh straight quarterly drop that started with the second quarter of 2022. The declines come even though people are driving more. Federal Highway Administration estimates show that Americans drove 67.5 billion more miles last year than the previous year, a 2.1% increase.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.