Alabama Sen. Katie Britt cites friendship with Democrats in calling for more respectful discourse

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Katie Britt says she counts some Democratic colleagues among her best friends in the Senate and says such cross-party relationships are essential to governing. But she says it’s become increasingly difficult amid a widening political divide fueled by social media. The Alabama Republican made the comments Tuesday during a speech in the Kentucky hometown of Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell. Britt also recounted how she carved out a unique role in the GOP conference as an adviser to McConnell and spoke about the need for U.S. strength to deter threats from foreign adversaries.

