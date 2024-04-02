American teenager and 2 other people killed in an avalanche near the Swiss resort of Zermatt

GENEVA (AP) — Police say an American teenager and two other people were killed in avalanche near the Swiss resort of Zermatt. One person was flown to a hospital with serious injuries. The avalanche occurred at about 2 p.m. Monday in an off-piste area of the Riffelberg, above the resort and below the famed Matterhorn peak. Rescuers recovered three bodies and the injured skier, a 20-year-old Swiss man. Police said Tuesday that the victims were a 15-year-old American boy as well as a man and a woman whose identification has not yet been concluded. They gave no further details.

