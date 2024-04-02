Belarus arrests well-known activist on charges punishable by up to 4 years in prison, group says

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — A Belarusian human rights group says a well-known activist was arrested on charges punishable by up to four years in prison. The Viasna group reported on Tuesday that Dzmitry Kuchuk, whose Green Party was shut down last year, has been charged with “organizing activities that grossly violate public order.” Belarus, Russia’s neighbor of 9.5 million people, was rocked by mass protests after a disputed 2020 election gave its authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko his sixth term in office. More than 35,000 people have been arrested in the protests. The crackdown has continued with opposition activists, independent journalists and rights advocates targeted in regular arrests and raids.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.