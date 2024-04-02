Biden will host Muslim leaders at White House for working meeting on Gaza, scaled-down Iftar dinner

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is hosting a small group of Muslim American community leaders at the White House for a meeting and a scaled-down Iftar dinner. Biden is seeking to relieve tensions over his Democratic administration’s support for Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza. Tuesday’s meeting is the most high-profile engagement yet between the White House and the Muslim American community since the war began six months ago. The White House hasn’t named the community members joining the meeting. Biden held large receptions to mark Ramadan and Eid the last two years. Those plans were shelved this year amid the war. White House officials faced an icy reception from Muslim American community leaders in Detroit earlier this year.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.