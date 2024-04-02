Deputy chief of Thailand’s national police surrenders for arrest on money laundering charge
By JINTAMAS SAKSORNCHAI
Associated Press
BANGKOK (AP) — A deputy chief of Thailand’s national police force involved in many high-profile cases has turned himself in to fellow officers after a court issued a warrant for his arrest on money laundering charges. Thai media reported that the Bangkok Criminal Court approved an arrest warrant for Police Gen. Surachate Hakparn earlier Tuesday. The arrest occurred less than two weeks after Surachate was suspended at the same time as the national police chief following a very public feud surrounding accusations that Surachate had involvement in an illegal online gambling operation.