From homeless to Final Four history, Fisk forward being honored for his courage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jeremiah Armstead moved around so much he wasn’t even eligible to play high school basketball until his senior year. He never lost faith through all the nights his family spent sometimes sleeping in their car when they couldn’t get a hotel room or into a shelter. Especially that first night at a beach parking lot after leaving Philadelphia for California only to learn their new home had disappeared. Armstead not only has survived, he has flourished. Now the Fisk sophomore is making history at the Final Four. Armstead is the first player from a historically Black college or university or NAIA school to receive the Perry Wallace Most Courageous Award from the U.S. Basketball Writers Association.

