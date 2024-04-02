Norway follows its neighbor Denmark in planning an increase in conscripted soldiers

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway is to increase the number of conscripted soldiers from the present 9,000 to 13,500. Norwegian Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram said Tuesday that “we must have enough people with the right skills at the right time.” He did not specify precisely how much oil-rich Norway will spend on upgrading a facility near Oslo where recruits will gather. Norwegian news agency NTB said the aim was to reach 13,500 by 2036. The move by the NATO member comes after neighboring Denmark last month said it wants to increase the number of young people doing military service by extending conscription to women. Norway is a staunch supporter of Ukraine in its war against Russia’s invasion.

