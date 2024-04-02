Panama and Colombia fail to protect migrants on Darien jungle route, Human Rights Watch says
By MANUEL RUEDA
Associated Press
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Human Rights Watch says Colombia and Panama are failing to protect the hundreds of thousands of migrants who cross the Darien jungle on their way to the United States and have become increasingly exposed to robberies and sexual violence. In a report published Wednesday the watchdog called on the governments of both countries to appoint high level officials to coordinate the response to the humanitarian crisis that is unfolding in the Darien and recommended that these nations work jointly to improve security, and ensure more assistance from international groups.