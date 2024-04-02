Pepe Aguilar is putting Mexican culture at the front and center with ‘Jaripeo: Hasta Los Huesos’

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Pepe Aguilar says he feels like a superhero when he puts on his charro suit. And this superhero’s power is his pride and love for Mexican culture. Aguilar is testing out his superpowers on his latest tour by combining Mexican rodeo with performances from Aguilar and his family members. Fans can enjoy set lists from two of Aguilar’s children and his brother while watching bull riding competitions, folklorico dancers, lasso throwers and more. Aguilar previously toured a similar show titled “Jaripeo Sin Fronteras.” The show kicked off on March 29 in Anaheim, California, and runs throughout the rest of the year.

