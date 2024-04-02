Senegal prepares to swear in former opposition figure, recently freed from prison, as new president

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Senegal is inaugurating Bassirou Diomaye Faye as its new president, completing the previously little-known opposition figure’s dramatic ascent from prison to the palace in recent weeks. Faye was released from prison less than two weeks before the March 24 election, along with popular opposition figure Ousmane Sonko, who backed him, following a political amnesty announced by the outgoing president. It will be the former tax inspector’s first time in elected office. Presidents from across West Africa and representatives from the U.S. and Europe are attending Tuesday’s ceremony. Faye campaigned on promises to clean up corruption and better manage the country’s natural resources. His victory was seen as reflecting the will of young people frustrated with widespread unemployment.

