The ICC prosecutor and government officials are discussing justice and compensation for Ukraine

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Ministers and officials from dozens of countries are gathering in the Netherlands for a conference on restoring justice in Ukraine, as the war sparked by Russia’s invasion drags on in its third devastating year. Among speakers Tuesday will be the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, which has issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and military officers linked to the war. During the conference, a register of damage caused by Russia’s invasion will formally open a process that will allow people to submit claims for compensation for damages, loss or injury suffered as a result of the invasion.

