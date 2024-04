Veteran Irish politician Simon Coveney steps down as a new leader prepares to take charge

LONDON (AP) — Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney, one of Ireland’s highest-profile government members, is stepping down ahead of the election of a new leader. Prime Minister Leo Varadkar announced his resignation last month and Simon Harris is due to be confirmed as Ireland’s new leader next week by lawmakers. Coveney said Tuesday that stepping aside would make it easier for Harris “to promote new talent in the party.” Coveney developed a high international profile when he served as Ireland’s foreign minister between 2017 and 2022 during the turmoil over the U.K.’s departure from the European Union. He has been minister for enterprise, trade and employment since December 2022.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.