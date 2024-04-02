Woman extradited from Italy is convicted in Michigan in husband’s 2002 death

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan woman who was extradited from Italy in connection with the 2002 killing of her husband has been convicted of second-degree murder. A jury in Eaton County needed only two hours Monday to decide the outcome of the trial against Beverly McCallum. Roberto Caraballo was suffocated and beaten in the basement of a house in Charlotte, Michigan. Remains were found in a metal locker near a blueberry field in western Michigan, but they were not identified as Caraballo until 2015. The prosecutor says McCallum wanted to get rid of Caraballo after he was released from federal prison.

