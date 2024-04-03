50 years later, a Braves fan shares long-private video of Hank Aaron’s 715th home run

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Just in time for the 50-year anniversary of Hank Aaron’s record 715th home run, Charlie Russo is making available video he shot of the homer. The 81-year-old Russo, who runs a fish market in Savannah, followed Aaron’s family onto the field with a video camera after Aaron passed Babe Ruth and filmed the celebration around home plate. The home movie had not previously been released to the public. The Braves will celebrate the 50-year anniversary of the record homer on Monday. Dusty Baker, who was on deck when Aaron hit the homer, and Tom House, who caught the homer in the Braves bullpen, will attend.

