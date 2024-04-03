Argentina’s Milei takes his chainsaw to the state, cutting 15,000 jobs and spurring protests

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina says that it had cut 15,000 state jobs as part of President Javier Milei’s aggressive campaign to slash spending. Wednesday’s move was the latest in a series of painful economic measures that have put the libertarian government on a collision course with angry protestors and powerful trade unions. Hundreds of defiant employees — some notified of their termination just before the long weekend and others fired in the past weeks — stormed their workplaces in Buenos Aires and nearby cities Wednesday, beating drums, decrying their dismissal as unjust and demanding their reinstatement. Milei campaigned for president while brandishing a chainsaw — promising to fix Argentina’s long-troubled economy by chopping down the size of the state.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.