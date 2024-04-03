Skip to Content
California schools forced to compete with fast food industry for workers after minimum wage hike

By ADAM BEAM
Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California school districts are preparing for the impacts of a new minimum wage for fast food workers. The new law took effect Monday and guarantees $20-per-hour wages for fast food workers in California. The law does not apply to food service workers at public schools. California was the first state to guarantee free meals for all students regardless of their family’s income. This has increased the demand for school meals. Many school districts have sought to hire more workers to handle the increased workload. Sacramento Unified School District  will increase its wages for food service workers to $20 per hour on July 1.

