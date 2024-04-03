Chiefs’ Rice takes ‘full responsibility’ for his part in car crash in Dallas that injured four
By DAVE SKRETTA
AP Sports Writer
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice says he is taking “full responsibility” for his part in a wreck involving speeding sports cars in Dallas. The chain-reaction crash on a Dallas highway Saturday ultimately involved six vehicles and resulted in minor injuries to four people. Rice was leasing a Lamborghini that police say was speeding along with a Corvette on the North Central Expressway when the crash occurred. Police have not said whether Rice was driving or provided information about the other people involved. The occupants of the vehicles left the scene without providing information or checking to see whether anyone needed medical attention.