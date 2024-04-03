EU Council chief travels to Romania for talks on agenda for future with other bloc leaders

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — European Council President Charles Michel has traveled to Romania’s capital for talks with several European Union country leaders on the bloc’s so-called strategic agenda to address goals for the next five years. Michel arrived in Bucharest at the presidential Cotroceni Palace where he was hosted by Romanian President Klaus Iohannis. The informal meetings are periodically held in different EU capitals and come ahead of the June 6-9 elections for the European Parliament. Michel said in a joint press conference that the 27-nation bloc has in recent years faced “extraordinarily difficult” challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic, climate and energy crises, and Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine.

