Man sentenced to 37 years on hate crime charges in deadly shooting at Muslim-owned tire shop

DALLAS (AP) — Authorities say a man who shot someone to death at a Muslim-owned tire shop in Dallas has been sentenced to 37 years in prison on federal hate crime charges. The U.S. Justice Department says 39-year-old Anthony Paz Torres was sentenced on Wednesday. He pleaded guilty in September to five federal hate crime counts for killing one man and trying to kill four others during the shooting at Omar’s Wheels and Tires on Christmas Eve in 2015. Torres is currently serving a 35-year sentence after being convicted of murder by a Dallas County jury in 2018 in the slaying of Enrique Garcia Mendoza, a bystander at the tire shop.

