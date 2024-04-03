Mexican cartel not only forced vendors to buy chicken at inflated prices, they sold them bad birds

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Mexican drug cartel not only forced vendors to buy chicken at wildly inflated prices — they sold them chicken “not fit for human consumption.” Prosecutors in the State of Mexico concluded a months-long investigation this week that found the hyper-violent Familia Michoacana cartel had been forcing small stores and market vendors to buy chicken at almost twice the normal price. But test results released Monday on chicken found at one cartel-controlled warehouse in the city of Toluca, west of Mexico City, found what prosecutors said were cancer-causing additives. The investigation began in December, when four chicken-processing workers were abducted from one of the warehouses.

