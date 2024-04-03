Morocco hosts one of Africa’s first exhibitions of Cuban art, a milestone for Afro-Cuban painters

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — A show at Morocco’s Mohammed VI Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art is one of the first exhibitions of Cuban art at an African museum. Morocco is among countries that have shown new interest in Cuban art since the United States restored diplomatic ties with Cuba in 2014 and Fidel Castro died. The opportunity is a milestone for artists including Afro-Cuban painter Wifredo Lam. Almost half of Cuba identifies as mixed race and more than 1 million people are Afro-Cuban. The show contains 44 pieces by Lam more than a year before a retrospective at New York’s Museum of Modern Art.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.