Owner of Baffert-trained Muth sues Churchill Downs seeking to allow horse to run in Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The owner of Arkansas Derby winner Muth has sued Churchill Downs Inc. and is seeking a temporary injunction against what it called the track’s “illegal” ban of Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert that keeps the colt he trained from competing in next month’s 150th Kentucky Derby. Baffert is suspended through the end of 2024 for a positive drug test by Medina Spirit after finishing first in the 2021 Derby. ZRS founder Amr Zedan filed the lawsuit in circuit court and suggested a “vendetta” by CDI CEO Bill Carstenjen. Churchill Downs called the suit meritless and said it’s trying to relitigate Baffert’s suspension.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.