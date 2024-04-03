TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — The head of Russia’s national security council says the United States shares blame for the attack by gunmen on a Moscow concert hall that killed 144 people, even though a branch of the Islamic State group has claimed responsibility. Since the March 22 attack at the Crocus City Hall, the deadliest on Russian soil in two decades, Russian officials including President Vladimir Putin have repeatedly claimed without presenting evidence that it was organized by Ukraine. An affiliate of the Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack and Kyiv has consistently denied involvement. But Russia’s security council head Nikolai Patrushev said at a conference Wednesday that evidence points at Ukrainian involvement and that Ukraine is under complete control of Washington.

