Texas asks court to decide if the state’s migrant arrest law went too far

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A attorney defending Texas’ plans to arrest migrants who enter the U.S. illegally told a panel of federal judges Wednesday that the law may have “went too far” but that will be up the court to decide. Texas officials argued before the appellate panel Wednesday in New Orleans that state officers would only turn migrants over to the federal government. The Justice Department argued the legislation was entirely superseded by federal law. Texas was allowed to enforce the law for only a few confusing hours last month before it was put on hold by a three-judge panel. No arrests under the law were announced during that brief window.

