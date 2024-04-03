US Sen. Rick Scott spends multiple millions on ads focused on Florida’s Hispanic voters
By STEPHANY MATAT
Associated Press
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Rick Scott is spending millions of campaign dollars on ads focused on Florida’s Hispanic voters. In recent years, these voters have often supported Republicans and been critical to GOP wins in important counties in Florida. In the coming weeks, Scott will release a series of TV, radio, digital and streaming-services ads focusing on this group, costing him about $700,000 per week, estimated by his campaign. These ads will run in the Miami, West Palm Beach, Orlando and Tampa areas.