Women’s Final Four ticket on resale market selling for average of $2,300, twice as much as for men

The average price paid for a ticket on the resale market this week was twice as high for the NCAA women’s Final Four compared with that for the men’s semifinals. That’s according to technology company Logitix, which analyzes prices across multiple platforms. The average price of a ticket sold to the women’s semifinals was $2,323. The average sale price for the men’s games was $1,001.21. Demand for women’s tickets has been driven by fanfare for Iowa star Caitlin Clark. The Hawkeyes have played before sellouts for all but two games this season.

By The Associated Press

