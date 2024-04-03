Zimbabwe declares drought disaster, the latest in a region where El Nino has left millions hungry
BY FARAI MUTSAKA
Associated Press
HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe’s president has declared a state of disaster over a devastating El Nino drought sweeping across much of southern Africa. President Emmerson Mnangagwa said the country needs $2 billion for humanitarian assistance. He appealed to United Nations agencies, local businesses and faith organizations to contribute humanitarian assistance. The declaration follows similar actions by neighboring countries Zambia and Malawi, where, like in Zimbabwe, drought has scorched crops, leaving millions of people in need of food assistance.