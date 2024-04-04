3 migrants, including 2 from Cameroon, died in a truck accident in southern Mexico
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Three migrants died in a highway accident in the southern Mexico state of Oaxaca, authorities say. At least two of the dead — a man and a woman — are from the African nation of Cameroon, and the identity of the third is being checked. Five more migrants were injured and are being treated at local hospitals. The country’s National Immigration Institute did not immediately identify the cause of the crash Thursday, or provide information on the condition of those injured. Oaxaca is a key route for migrants seeking to cross Mexico to reach the U.S. border, and accidents involving migrants there are common.