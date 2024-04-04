Bill Clinton reflects on post-White House years in the upcoming memoir ‘Citizen’

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Bill Clinton has a memoir coming out this fall about his years since leaving public office in 2001. “Citizen: My Life After the White House” will cover everything from the presidential campaigns of his wife, Hillary Clinton, to his views on events ranging from the Jan. 6 insurrection to the Iraq War. Alfred A. Knopf published Clinton’s million-selling presidential memoir “My Life” and will release the new book Nov. 19. Knopf on Thursday called the book “remarkably candid, and richly detailed,” offering “fascinating insight into Clinton’s life — both personal and political.”

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.