Skip to Content
AP National

Border Patrol must care for migrant children who wait in camps for processing, a judge says

By
Published 10:47 AM

By REBECCA SANTANA
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A judge has ruled that migrant children in makeshift camps along the U.S.-Mexico border waiting to be processed by Border Patrol are in the agency’s custody. That means the federal government must quickly place them in safe facilities. The makeshift camps have become a flashpoint of controversy. Advocates argue the federal government has responsibility for the children. The federal government says smugglers send migrants to the camps and that they’re not yet in Border Patrol custody because they haven’t yet been arrested. Advocates praised Wednesday’s decision from a federal judge in California. Homeland Security did not respond to requests for comment Thursday.

Article Topic Follows: AP National

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content