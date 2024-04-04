Cleanup begins at Los Angeles ‘trash house’ where entire property is filled with garbage and junk

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass vowed that cleanup would happen at a home where mounds of garbage and debris had piled up several feet high across the entire property’s fenced-in yard and driveway. The mayor said Wednesday that she only learned this week about the Spanish-style bungalow in the Fairfax district that residents have dubbed the “trash house.” Neighbors say they have repeatedly complained about the stench coming from hundreds of white garbage bags that have accumulated along with broken down vehicles, piles of newspapers, cigarette cartons and other junk. Bass said she would instruct officials to bypass red tape to make sure the place gets cleaned up immediately. Hours later, sanitation workers arrived and began loading the trash into trucks.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.