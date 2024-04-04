Down to the wire. California US House election could end in improbable tie vote for second place
By MICHAEL R. BLOOD
AP Political Writer
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A U.S. House race in California appears headed for an improbable finish – a tie for second place. If the numbers hold in the 16th District south of San Francisco, that means the state’s “top two” election system would have to make room for a third candidate on the November ballot. In California, all candidates appear on the same primary ballot and the two with the most votes advance to the general election, regardless of party. Unofficial results show former San Jose Democratic mayor Sam Liccardo in the top spot. State legislator Evan Low and county Supervisor Joe Simitian — both Democrats — tied for second.