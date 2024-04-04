Dozens of Indian workers depart for Israel to take up construction jobs

NEW DELHI (AP) — Dozens of construction workers from India have left for Israel this week to take up jobs there as the nearly six-month war between Israel and Hamas continues to rage in Gaza. Israel is facing a labor shortage after barring tens of thousands of Palestinian workers following Hamas’ deadly attack on Oct. 7 attack on Israel that triggered the war. However, the Indian workers departing this week are going under an agreement signed by the two countries before the outbreak of hostilities. Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesman Randhir Jaiswal says the first batch of several dozen has departed, and that the Indian government has urged Israel to take care of their safety and well-being.

