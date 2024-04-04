Eoin Colfer continues Juniper Lane series with ‘Guardians of Cedar Wood’

NEW YORK (AP) — Bestselling author Eoin Colfer has a new set of adventures ready for young Juniper Lane. Roaring Brook Press announced Thursday that Colfer’s “Guardians of Cedar Wood” is scheduled to come out in 2025. It’s the second book in Colfer’s middle-grade series about Juniper Lane and a helpful reindeer who were featured in Colfer’s 2023 holiday tale, “Juniper’s Christmas.” In “Guardians of Cedar Wood,” Juniper is now an apprentice to Santa who finds herself battling unfriendly visitors in the forest of Cedar Wood.

